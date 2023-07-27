The Owls lost 1-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium in what was their third pre-season friendly without a goal, failing to create much in the way of a goalscoring opportunity as the tight-knit squad continues to battle through an intensely-scheduled training programme.
“It’s hard for them because they are now thinking about what the coach wants and how they can do it,” Xisco told The Star, once again stressing the need for patience heading into the new campaign.
“It’s like the first time you get in to drive a car, you have to stop and check everything, you have to think. Now it is normal for you and you do things without having to stop. It is like this.”
An honest interviewee, Xisco made no secret of the importance of the club’s ongoing recrtuiment push in achieving his goals this season but also made clear there were areas of the performance he was unhappy with.
One-to-one battles with Rovers players all too readily ended in defeat, he admitted.
“I cannot agree with our duels,” he said. “We played against them [Doncaster] and they were stronger in their actions. I am not happy with that situation.
“You look back and we lost all the duels. This is the situation. I saw some moments of what I want, but it’s 10 minutes or 10 seconds of what I want. What is important, and I spoke to the guys, is the duels.
“Right now, they are better, they run more but we need to improve ourselves and our own situations.
“It’s maybe my fault because I want to change a lot of things in a short time. I need to understand.
“We will build a team to build good football. But it takes time. I have told the players that it doesn’t matter if they try to play if they make mistakes. We learn in life through mistakes, if you play safe and don’t make any mistakes, it is nothing special.”