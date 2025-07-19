Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite grabs major role at Cristiano Ronaldo's club

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 19th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
A former Sheffield Wednesday hero has jumped into a plum role in Saudi football - at Cristiano Ronaldo’s club.

Portuguese battler Jose Semedo became a much-loved figure at Hillsborough across six years for his tenacious style of play and never-say-die attitude. He made 167 appearances for the Owls, joining from Charlton Athletic on free agent terms before heading home to join Vitória Setúbal ahead of an emotional retirement in 2023.

His impact on Hillsborough was profound and saw him play a starring role in Wednesday’s League One promotion in 2012. In truth his on-field contribution slowed as the money rolled in towards the back end of his time in South Yorkshire, but his personality and effort on the training ground continued so much so that he remained a standout leader in the changing room.

Former Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite, Jose Semedo, has decided to retire from football. (Steve Ellis)placeholder image
Former Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite, Jose Semedo, has decided to retire from football. (Steve Ellis)

Semedo is a close friend of former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, still playing at the age of 40 in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr FC. The legendary figure signed a bumper new contract to stay on with the club earlier this year.

Former Owl Semedo has been involved at Al Nassr for the last two years and has now graduated to the major position of Acting CEO. It was confirmed that the 40-year-old would play an important role in the transfer dealings of the club earlier this month amid reports suggesting Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro would leave his position as sporting director.

Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season. Among Ronaldo’s teammates are Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte and Marcelo Brozovic. Reports suggest the ex-Manchester United man has requested the club go after the signing of Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz.

