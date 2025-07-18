Ivorian youngster, Mohamed Konate, started for Sheffield Wednesday on Friday in a game against Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported this month that the Owls had been having a look at the 20-year-old following his departure from Covilha in Portugal, with the midfielder believed to have travelled over to St. George’s Park with the team for their preseason camp.

Wednesday are in a difficult situation at present given their transfer embargo, wage cap and fee restrictions, but – should they decide to sign him – Konate would be able to be brought on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters were in action on Friday

He wasn’t the only trialist present, though, with Alexander Asaba – son of former Sheffield United favourite, Carl – also starting the game, while an unknown trialist started between the sticks.

A team sheet wasn’t released, but it’s understood that the likes of Ernie Weaver, Kailen Hatfield, Harry Evers, Joe Emery, Denny Oliver, Will Grainger, Junor Kamwa and George Brown were among those that took part.

And it was the latter, Brown, who got their only goal of the game was they were beaten 3-1 by the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit, with assistant manager, Henrik Pedersen, watching on from the stands.

Another Wednesday XI will take on Lincoln United later today, followed by games against Derby County on July 26th, Scarborough Athletic on August 1st and Grimsby Town on August 2nd - teams will be made up of U18s, U21s and a mix of the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been no official first team friendlies confirmed by the Owls, however they are set to play Mansfield Town at a ‘neutral venue’ and behind-closed-doors on July 26th at 3pm.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join