Ivorian turns out for Sheffield Wednesday as young Owls downed in preseason
The Star reported this month that the Owls had been having a look at the 20-year-old following his departure from Covilha in Portugal, with the midfielder believed to have travelled over to St. George’s Park with the team for their preseason camp.
Wednesday are in a difficult situation at present given their transfer embargo, wage cap and fee restrictions, but – should they decide to sign him – Konate would be able to be brought on board.
Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters were in action on Friday
He wasn’t the only trialist present, though, with Alexander Asaba – son of former Sheffield United favourite, Carl – also starting the game, while an unknown trialist started between the sticks.
A team sheet wasn’t released, but it’s understood that the likes of Ernie Weaver, Kailen Hatfield, Harry Evers, Joe Emery, Denny Oliver, Will Grainger, Junor Kamwa and George Brown were among those that took part.
And it was the latter, Brown, who got their only goal of the game was they were beaten 3-1 by the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit, with assistant manager, Henrik Pedersen, watching on from the stands.
Another Wednesday XI will take on Lincoln United later today, followed by games against Derby County on July 26th, Scarborough Athletic on August 1st and Grimsby Town on August 2nd - teams will be made up of U18s, U21s and a mix of the two.
There have been no official first team friendlies confirmed by the Owls, however they are set to play Mansfield Town at a ‘neutral venue’ and behind-closed-doors on July 26th at 3pm.
