Sheffield Wednesday’s next generation seal progression after penalty drama

Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s are into the mix for the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup – but it wasn’t achieved without some drama.

The young Owls missed out on the early stages of the competition this time around following the senior team’s promotion into the Championship at the end of last season, and they faced a Hemel Hempstead side that have had to work hard to reach their third round fixture at Hillsborough.

And the visitors showed their mettle once again at S6 as they fought back from being 1-0 down to head into half time level, the visitors cancelling out Devlan Moses’ opener as he continued his fine scoring form so far in 2023/24.

Will Vaulks was down there watching the next generation of Owls, even giving advice on the touchline, but as 90 minutes approached there was nothing to separate the two sides – the game was heading to extra time.

The Owls were the favourites, however it looked at one point like Andy Sharp’s men wouldn’t have enough to secure their spot in the next stage as they headed into the final stages of the tie 2-1 down. The youngsters in red had put themselves ahead, and extra time was running out.

There’s something about Wednesday and late goals recently, though, and just like with Anthony Musaba the day before, there was another twist to the tale to come - young Dom Weston turned hero in the final minute of time to make it 2-2. So off to penalties they went.

Hemel didn’t start as they’d have like, missing their spot kick having stepped up first, and from then on Wednesday pulled off the perfect shootout. Sharp’s men scored all five from 12 yards out, and into the next round they went.

