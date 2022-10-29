Details of the incident have not been revealed, but the game had to be paused after Rovers’ goalkeeper, James Belshaw, was alerted to the situation.

Now, a couple of days later, there is good news – and Wednesday have reassured fans that they’re in good hands.

The club said on Friday, “Further to the emergency incident in the crowd during our game against Bristol Rovers on Wednesday night, we are pleased to report that the supporter who required treatment has been discharged from hospital.

“Fans can feel reassured that we take all medical instances extremely seriously and are proud of our response times, which was less than 30 seconds on this occasion.

“We have more first aiders on site than the Green Guide requires plus two ambulances at every first team fixture to comply with our Matchday Medical Plan.

“If a supporter becomes unwell at Hillsborough and requires medical assistance, we strongly advise that the nearest steward is made aware who will ensure that the crowd medical team is notified and that appropriate care is provided.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a medical emergency at Sheffield Wednesday's game on Wednesday evening.

The statement went on to say, “It is important to note that the responsibilities of the crowd medical teams are separate to club medical support teams for players.

“A number of EFL matches have been paused while medical treatment has been provided to supporters. On several occasions, the usual Matchday Medical Plan has been bypassed with members of the clubs’ on-pitch medical teams called in to assist.

“Supporters are asked not to alert players or staff on the pitch as in most cases the crowd medical team will be able to provide medical care as the match continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Should a situation arise where there is a need for the match to be halted, a decision will be taken between the crowd medical team, the ground safety team and the match officials with the information relayed to supporters.