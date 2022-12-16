Blackpool boss discusses future of Sheffield Wednesday defender as fans fear recalls

Blackpool are keeping very close tabs on Reece James’ situation at Sheffield Wednesday, and their manager says that they’re happy he’s doing so well.

The full back, who’s been playing as a left-sided central defender for the Owls, is one loan player who has excelled at Hillsborough so far, and some fans feared his form – and that of others – could lead to recalls from parent clubs in January

James was sent out on loan in the summer by Michael Appleton as Wednesday looked to bolster their defensive options, and it sounds like the relationship with Owls boss, Darren Moore, played a part in getting the deal done.

It would appear that Blackpool are happy with how things were going, and suggested that his future with the club isn’t over.

Speaking to Lancs Live, the Tangerines manager said, "He’s done great and - luckily for me - his manager at this moment in time is a very good friend of mine… So I speak to Mooro reasonably frequently, and with the way they’re set up, whether it’s a three or a four, he’s played in a couple of positions as well. We know he can play in midfield.

"He’s in a good place at this moment, I want him to continue to play well and enjoy his football. If I think that down the line, that can be for Blackpool, then obviously I’ll do something about it.”

James, who has a year left – plus an option – at Blackpool, has played 12 League One games for the Owls so far, and is poised to start again this weekend against Oxford United.

