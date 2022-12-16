Oxford United manager, Karl Robinson, says it’s been difficult for his team to prepare for their game against Sheffield Wednesday due to the weather.

A cold snap across the country has seen snow fall and disrupt several games in the English Football League, and Robinson says that they haven’t been able to train on grass at all in the build-up to their trip to Hillsborough.

He’s looking forward to it, though, and says that they’ll be going up against a team with lots of quality, and a good manager in Darren Moore.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Oxford boss said, “We’ve not been able to train on grass all week which has been difficult in terms of preparation. Wednesday have undersoil heating though, the legacy of the Premier League years, so we hope that allows the game to go ahead.

“Sheffield is great place to play, Darren is a top man and a good manager and their squad is littered with top, top players – all across the board. So we know the challenge we face and we know it’s a good place to go.

“As a Liverpool fan my dad went to the game in 1989, so I will have a moment before people get into the ground when I can go to that end of the ground at the Leppings Lane and try to process what went on.

“But if you look on the football field only, then we have had some decent results there and more than held our own – even if we’ve rode our luck. So it’s a game we are really looking forward to.”

Robinson also confirmed that both Yanic Wildschut and Josh Murphy (brother of former Owl, Jacob) are back in contention and could make their return to action after their respective injury lay-offs recently.

Robinson said of the pair, “Yanic Wildschut and Josh Murphy have had an extra week now. If they could have played some part in a game last week that would probably have been more helpful for us but they are back in the squad and they are fit and raring to go.”