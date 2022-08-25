Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have already brought in 10 players this summer and have added to their attacking options this week by bringing former Hull City man Mallik Wilks into the squad.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Darren Moore suggested he is ultimately happy with the squad as it is but, crucially, that the club would continue to examine their options as players become available later on in the window.

Nottingham Forest youngster Alex Mighten is a wanted man and has attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just a few days left for EFL clubs to do business and it is understood that 20-year-old Mighten, a speedy winger, has fallen on the wrong side of Forest’s major summer recruitment push after their promotion to the Premier League, meaning he may well be allowed out on loan.

Now The Star can reveal that Wednesday are admirers of the youngster, though Scottish side Hearts – who can offer European football – are reported to have been in negotiations to take him north of the border.

Wednesday’s League One rivals Ipswich Town are also reported to have been interested.

An England youth international at every age group from under-15 to under-20, Mighten has played 66 times for Forest at senior level, 23 of those appearances coming in the Championship last season as Steve Cooper marshalled the club to a return to the top tier for the first time in 23 years.

Indeed, the youngster made his Premier League debut on the opening day of the season, coming off the bench late in Forest’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Wherever he ends up, it could well be that Mighten is playing for a place at the World Cup in the early stages of the season. Born in Connecticut, there has been speculation that he could be set to switch his international allegiance to the USA in time for the Qatar competition, which starts in November.

Should more become of Wednesday’s interest, the youngster may well enlist the advice of his godfather when considering the move; Owls icon Des Walker, a close friend of his father, a one-time analyst for ESPN’s football coverage who has also worked as a lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University.

Any deal would need to be completed ahead of the 11pm September 1 transfer deadline.

Moore admitted earlier in the window that pace is an attribute the club would be looking to add to and while the signing of Wilks does that, it seems possible the club will look to add a speed merchant or two to put the finishing touches on the squad.

“For us to be in this position with the window still open for a week or so, looking at the balance of the squad and how much better it looks now, we're in a good position,” Moore said this week.