The Owls boss confirmed several potentially key men are also in a position to start in the much-anticipated clash against another of the division’s form teams, who are also looking to make it three wins in a row.

The Chairboys are currently second in the third tier, five points clear of Wednesday in fifth.

Darren Moore is hoping to have Sam Hutchinson back sooner, rather than later.

Moore said new signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Josh Windass, who made his first appearance of the season off the bench against MK Dons on Tuesday, are both good to go.

"Josh has been in a position to start over the last couple of weeks.

"He’s part of the squad and when players are part of the squad they are ready to start.

"Nathaniel is fine. Just like Josh, he’s in a position where we feel that he’s ready to start if need be.

"We’re happy with where he’s at, at the moment.”

Callum Paterson is also in contention for selection after he was left out in midweek to avoid the risk of him picking up a one-match suspension before the cut-off for bookings, which would have ruled him out this weekend.

Dennis Adeniran and Marvin Johnson are on the mend but not yet fully fit, Moore added.

“Both players are on the pitch, which is a good sign.

"They are not in and amongst the boys training but they are certainly on the pitch with the medical team.”

Moore is also hoping to have Sam Hutchinson back sooner, rather than later.

The influential former Chelsea man has not been seen in a Wednesday shirt since the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last month and is rehabilitating from Achilles injury, according to his boss.

Asked if he expects to see him return before 2022, Moore said: "I’m going to stay super positive with it. Hopefully it’s going to be this year.

"The medical team’s working extremely hard with Sam and he’s champing at the bit to get back.

"But when we do bring him back we have to make sure he comes back at the right time and to stay.