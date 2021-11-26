The 21-year-old, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth team level, has been handed an chance in the Owls’ first team after being recalled from his loan spell at National League side Notts County.

Wednesday academy product Brennan has started the last two league matches in the centre of defence alongside Chey Dunkley and Liam Palmer after featuring against Harrogate Town in the final Papa John’s Trophy group game upon his return to the club.

He said: “The lads have always been class with me. We’ve had a lot of new lads since the start of the season and pre-season was a good trip.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan insists he is well aware of the significance of the opportunity that's been presented to him.

"Since I’ve been back from Notts everyone’s been taking me aside one by one and saying ‘listen, this is your opportunity. You need to take it’.

"I love that, the pressure of that is something I relish. I’ll be hoping to keep my shirt and win more games.”

Brennan made his senior debut for the Owls in September 2020 away at Rochdale in the Carabao Cup and has just a dozen first-team appearances to his name.

Still, with Dominic Iorfa, Lewis Gibson and temporary stand-in Marvin Johnson all still out, he looks set to continue at the heart of defence against second-placed Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The former Notre Dame High School pupil joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2013 and has put in several steady performances since coming into the starting XI.

He reserved praise for his in-form centre-back partner Chey Dunkley – and spoke of their growing partnership.

Brennan said: "He’s been brilliant. It (the ball) is like a magnet to his head. The sound that comes off his head when he heads it is unbelievable, I’ve never heard it before.

"It’s like chalk and cheese, me and him, how we play, but I think we compliment each other quite well in the fact we’re quite different in our styles of play.

"He’s brilliant. You can see how many games he’s got under his belt, his experience is second to none for somebody like me coming through.