'Surprised' Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore to send Paul Heckingbottom message after Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United sacking
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted he was surprised by Slavisa Jokanovic’s sudden sacking as Sheffield United manager this week and revealed he’d be sending new man Paul Heckingbottom a message of support as he heads into the job.
Moore knows former Wednesday defender Heckingbottom well from his playing days and believes the Blades have made a ‘shrewd’ move in bringing him in to replace the former Fulham boss.
Asked for his thoughts on the Serb’s departure, Moore told The Star: “I was surprised. We’d had a couple of conversations since the start of the season, we’d been at a couple of events together and had we had about where he was at with the squad and the team.
“He was very, very optimistic and forward-thinking for the season.
“So when the news broke I was quite surprised with it, but they’ve made a change for what the club believe is right.
“I wish Paul and his staff all the very, very best. I know Paul or Hecky really well and I wish him well. I’ll be sending him a message wishing him well.
“But I’m disappointed to see one of my fellow managers lose their jobs.”
The Bramall Lane club sit 16th in the Championship table, with Heckingbottom hoping to make up the five-point gap to the playoff places.
“I played against him for years,” Moore said. “I was never able to call him a colleague but I know him from the circuit. Hecky is a special man, a good guy and he’s a shrewd signing. He has some wonderful ideas and now gets to implement them on the front line.”