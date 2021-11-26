Moore knows former Wednesday defender Heckingbottom well from his playing days and believes the Blades have made a ‘shrewd’ move in bringing him in to replace the former Fulham boss.

Asked for his thoughts on the Serb’s departure, Moore told The Star: “I was surprised. We’d had a couple of conversations since the start of the season, we’d been at a couple of events together and had we had about where he was at with the squad and the team.

“He was very, very optimistic and forward-thinking for the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore will send a message to Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom after he replaced Slavisa Jokanovic.

“So when the news broke I was quite surprised with it, but they’ve made a change for what the club believe is right.

“I wish Paul and his staff all the very, very best. I know Paul or Hecky really well and I wish him well. I’ll be sending him a message wishing him well.

“But I’m disappointed to see one of my fellow managers lose their jobs.”

The Bramall Lane club sit 16th in the Championship table, with Heckingbottom hoping to make up the five-point gap to the playoff places.