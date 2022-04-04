The Owls made it 47 points won on home soil over the weekend as they picked up a late winner against AFC Wimbledon, a record that cannot be bettered by any team in the top four tiers of the English football pyramid.

And the Owls’ skipper thinks that the club’s supporters have had a huge role to play in that points return at Hillsborough, saying that it’s helped many of the players reach new levels.

Speaking in his programme notes before the win over the Dons, Bannan said, “I read this week that we have collected more points at home than any team in the top four tiers and that just goes to show what you can do when your crowd are right behind you

“I've touched on it before, but teams can come here and feel either galvanised or they can go under and I think probably the crowd getting right behind us has given us that extra bit we've needed this season.

“A lot of the boys have flourished under that sort of crowd and that sort of noise and it's daunting for other teams when the crowd are like that and you can see that with the results we've been getting.”

The Owls skipper also touched on his Player of the Month award for March, saying, “I would like to thank supporters for their Player of the Month vote... Any recognition like that is always an added bit of confidence to any player.

“We've performed well for the last few months now and I think this award has been shared out quite a bit in that time - it goes to show that people are performing all over the pitch, it could have been anyone, but I'd like to thank everyone who voted me.