Sheffield Wednesday injury blow as star man misses out for Wycombe Wanderers tie
Sheffield Wednesday will be without George Byers as they look to get a victory over Wycombe Wanderers.
Darren Moore was coy about Byers’ availability in his press conference on Friday afternoon, suggesting that he may not be available at Hillsborough today, and now it has been confirmed that he’s not been passed fit enough to be involved.
Wednesday have made eight changes to the side that was beaten in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier in the week, with the back three of Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Reece James starting for the first time since Peterborough earlier in the campaign. It’s Heneghan’s first league start since that day, too.
Here’s how the teams line up -
Wednesday XI:David Stockdale, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan, Reece James, Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks, Marvin Johnson, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, Michael Smith.
Wycombe XI:
Max Stryjek, Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson, Dominic Gape, Ryan Tafazolli, Sam Vokes, Lewis Wing, Anis Mehmeti, Daryl Horgan, Alfie Mawson, Jason McCarthy.