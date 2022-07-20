Sheffield Wednesday in talks with Birmingham City over potential signing

The Star reported recently that the Owls had shown an interest in the 20-year-old Blues youngster, and it would now appear that things have taken another step forward.

It’s thought that dialogue between Wednesday and Birmingham is now underway as Darren Moore looks to weigh up whether a deal can be done for the former Manchester City starlet, though at this point in time things have gone no further than that.

Simmonds, an England youth international, is believed to be available without a fee should an alternative agreement be made between the clubs, and his age means that there’s still plenty of room for him to develop as a footballer.

The attacker can play wide left, as a striker or just behind the forward, and got his first taste of senior football last season when he was given his senior debut by Lee Bowyer away at Blackburn Rovers.

Now, with Birmingham being taken over and Bowyer having been replaced by John Eustace, The Star has been told that an exit could be on the cards for Simmonds, with reports elsewhere stating that Wednesday’s South Yorkshire rivals, Barnsley, have also shown an interest in trying to sign him.

Wednesday have had a busy summer already, signing seven players so far, but there is still the intention of bringing more youth to the side ahead of the 2022/23 season, and it may well be that Simmonds fits the bill in that sense.

Keke Simmonds of Birmingham City is on Sheffield Wednesday's radar. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)