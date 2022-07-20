Sheffield Wednesday: Former Manchester United and Chelsea striker headed to Hillsborough

Vallecano come to town as the Owls continue their preseason preparation for the 2022/23 campaign, and it will certainly be a test for Darren Moore’s men as they go up against La Liga opposition in their first friendly of the summer on home turf.

Falcao, who made his name at Porto and Atletico Madrid before two stints in the Premier League, will be hoping to get on the scoresheet at Hillsborough when up against Moore’s new look backline – whilst another former Red Devil, Bebe, is also in Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the Colombian is the most well-known of Vallecano’s threats, Wednesday’s defence will also have to keep an eye on Alvaro Garcia, their top-scoring winger from last season, and veteran attacking midfielder, Oscar Trejo, could also cause problems on what is set to be a warm evening at S6.

Vallecano’s 24-man squad for their trip to England is as follows -

Goalkeepers:

Diego López, Stole Dimitrievski, Miguel Ángel Morro.

Radamel Falcao will be heading to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough this evening. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Defenders:

Ivan Balliu, Mario Hernandez, Fran Garcia, Esteban Saveljich, Mario Suarez, Alejandro Catena.

Midfielders:

Diego Méndez, Santi Comesaña, Óscar Valentín, Pathé Ciss, Unai López, Oscar Trejo, José Pozo.

Forwards:

Bebe, Isi Palazon, Salvi Sanchez, Alvaro Garcia, Pablo Munoz, Radamel Falcao, Randy Nteka, Sergio Moreno.