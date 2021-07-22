As previously reported by The Star, the Owls opened up talks with the defender earlier this week as they sought to bring him back to Hillsborough for a second stint at the club, however there is thought to be interest from elsewhere.

But with Julian Börner set to complete a move to Germany this week after a fee was agreed with Hannover 96, it’s thought that Darren Moore may well be able to bring in a new defensive recruit for the campaign ahead.

The likes of Cardiff City and newly-promoted Blackpool have both been linked with a potential move for the defender, however The Star understands that Wednesday now find themselves in pole position – as things stand – to land his signature.

Hunt, who hails from Rothwell in West Yorkshire, may have been tempted by a return to his home county, as well as the familiarity of the club and former teammates, but Moore has played a big role in the three senior signings so far and is likely to have done so again in the pursuit of Hunt.

It remains to be seen whether the Owls will be able to get a deal over the line for Hunt, with a move not yet finalised at this stage, but it is thought that things are progressing well as Moore and his side continue their preparations for what is expected to be a tough campaign in League One.