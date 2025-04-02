Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Hull City to Hillsborough on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to climb back into the Championship’s top 10 when they host relegation strugglers Hull City this weekend. Danny Röhl’s side were held to a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City last weekend, with Michael Ihiekwe cancelling out Isaak Davies’ first-half opener to ensure the Owls left Wales with something.

Wednesday welcomed back long-term absentee Akin Famewo at the Cardiff City Stadium but Röhl still has several fitness issues to manage, with the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Max Lowe still out. Weekend visitors Hull will also be without a number of first-team regulars, having suffered some torrid luck over the course of the campaign.

Wednesday and Hull still have plenty to play for going into this weekend with Saturday’s Yorkshire derby set to be a tight one. And as preparations continue, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.