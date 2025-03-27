Sheffield Wednesday boss gives Akin Famewo update after latest Owls injury setback

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says he could potentially start Akin Famewo against Cardiff City - but isn’t sure yet.

Famewo was handed a cruel injury blow last year after picking up a serious issue away at Portsmouth after tremendous start to the season, and ever since then he’s been on the road to recovery. Some minutes for the U21s earlier this month came as a positive step, and now he’s vying for a spot in the side once again at a timely moment following the unfortunate injury to Max Lowe.

He’s not the only one on the brink of a return, though, with Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong also close to being back in contention, however in an update with the media on Thursday Röhl explained that the trip to Wales might come a bit too soon for the pair.

"Yan and Stuey look good,” the Owls boss said. “But it could be that the game at the weekend comes too early. Then, we have one more normal week, which is helpful.

Akin Famewo is back in normal training for Sheffield Wednesday

"Akin is back in normal training. He’s got a lot of minutes, but we know after 18 weeks, we need rhythm. Of course, it’s step by step, but in the last two weeks, he made everything with the team and got some minutes in the U21s last week and in a small game. So far, so good... A lot of players are back. Of course, there are question marks, but they come closer and closer. It’s a good feeling for me and there will be some tough decisions this weekend.”

One of those decisions, of course, is whether or not Famewo is risked after such a long lay-off. He provides a perfect replacement for Lowe given his status as a left-footed centre back, and his performances earlier in the season earned rave reviews. It may, however, be too soon for him to start.

“That’s a question mark from my side,” Röhl told The Star. “I have to make the decision. Akin is well, but needs rhythm, and when you haven’t played at the highest level in the last 18 or 19 weeks then you have to look at what is best for him and the team.

“I’ll make my final decision soon. In the last few days he was in the starting team when we trained, but let’s see what is the best for us, and for the game management as well. Whether it’s good to start or get minutes at the end of the game.”