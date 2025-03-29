It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance from the Owls over in Wales, with an awful first half being followed up by a much-improved second, and though they weren’t able to complete a full turnaround they did make it 21 points won from losing positions in the Championship thanks to Michael Ihiekwe’s second half equaliser.

There were some good performances out there, some not so good, and there will be plenty of questions regarding who starts against Hull City in the next game. Wednesday need to get more points on the board if they’re going to keep their unlikely play-off tilt alive.

Here’s how we rated the Wednesday players after their outing at the Cardiff City Stadium:

1 . Pierce Charles - 7 Could do nothing about the opener, and aside from that acquitted himself pretty well in Cardiff. Made a couple of decent stops and used the ball predictably well. Will be interesting to see whether he keeps his place next game. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - 7 Improved in second half compared to the first, and had a pretty solid outing for the Owls in Wales. Got up the pitch well, and even though his final ball wasn't always great he defended well. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 8 Another really solid outing from him. Rose like a salmon for his goal, but defensively was good too. Made some crucial interventions at the back and led well. | UGC Photo Sales