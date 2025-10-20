Dermot Gallagher has no doubts Ethan Horvath deserved to be sent-off. | Sky Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was sent-off in the latter stages of Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has credited the referee’s assistant following Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Ethan Horvath’s dismissal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Horvath was sent-off in the seventh minute of injury time after clattering Charlton striker Isaac Olaofe outside the penalty area. The Addicks substitute was attempting to latch onto a loose ball and round the Wednesday goalkeeper in the hope of wrapping up all three points for the home side.

Horvath hurt himself as a result of the collision and required treatment from the Wednesday medical staff before being shown a red card. However, referee Tom Reeves did not appear to be prepared to send the Cardiff City loanee off until one of his assistants intervened and advised him to dismiss the goalkeeper.

Horvath, as punishment, will now serve a one-match ban, meaning he will miss the Owls’ clash with Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on Wednesday night. Wednesday are understood to be working on an emergency loan deal to sign Bristol City shot-stopper Joe Lumley as cover.

On Horvath’s red card, Charlton boss Nathan Jones, speaking in his post-match press conference, said: “You won't find an easier decision to make in the world of football - barring if he had clubbed him over the head with a baseball bat."

Gallagher praises assistant after Horvath red

Former Premier League whistle-blower Gallagher has now praised the assistant for intervening and advising Reeves to send Horvath off, admitting he cannot understand why the referee did not initially think it was a foul.

"Give credit to the assistant,” Gallagher said, speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch. “For whatever reason, the referee doesn't think that's a foul.

“Whether he has a down-the-barrel view and he sees them come together, I don't know. It's certainly a foul; he misses the ball, he catches the player.

“The assistant alerts the referee and you'd say the right decision follows."