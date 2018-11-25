Sheffield Wednesday hopeful Steven Fletcher will win his fitness battle ahead of vital Bolton Wanderers showdown

Sheffield Wednesday are confident Steven Fletcher will be fit to play in their crunch Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Fletcher sat-out Saturday's home defeat to promotion-chasing Derby County. The striker was not risked by Owls manager Jos Luhukay, with Lucas Joao tasked with the job of spearheading the attack.

Steven Fletcher missed Saturday's defeat to Derby County

Fletcher played twice for Scotland over the international break and only returned to Wednesday late last week.

The 31-year-old, who has been in fine form recently, missed a big proportion of the 2017/18 season on the sidelines because of a knee problem.

Although Fletcher has featured prominently this time around since recovering from injury, Luhukay is eager to closely manage his workload heading into the festive period.

The Owls will be looking to halt a six-match winless streak when they entertain third-from-bottom Bolton this Tuesday.

Luhukay told The Star: "I spoke with Steven on Friday and he said he was not 100 per cent.

"He had a very intensive 10 days with the national team and we must respect that and we accept that also.

"I think the medical team and Steven decided it was better to give him two to three days extra rest and treatment.

"I hope he will be available for us on Tuesday."

Meanwhile, Joost van Aken is poised to be involved in the Owls Under-23s clash at Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tomorrow night. The Dutch defender has already played in a number of development matches as he continues his comeback from injury.

