Dom Howson’s match breakdown: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Derby County 2

Sheffield Wednesday dropped to 18th in the Championship standings after a 2-1 home defeat to Derby County.

Strikes from Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott helped the Rams come from behind and sentence the Owls to a fifth defeat in six matches.

The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson picks apart today’s match at Hillsborough.

KEY MOMENT: Fernando Forestieri's 58th minute miss. Adam Reach slipped him in but Forestieri fluffed his lines inside the penalty area. Forestieri, one-on-one with goalkeeper Scott Carson, drilled wide with the outside of his right foot. He should have at least hit the target.

KEY MAN: Reach was the Owls' standout performer. The £5m man kept his nerve superbly to coolly put Wednesday in front in the 12th minute after a glorious pass by Barry Bannan. Reach frequently interchanged positions with Forestieri and Marco Matias in the final third and Derby struggled to pick him up. He kept things simple in possession but his style of play gave the Rams plenty to think about.

HOW THE MATCH WAS LOST: Wednesday looked in total command in the first half but gifted Derby two goals. They were architects of their own downfall, with individual defensive mistakes costing them dearly in a six-minute first half spell.

They had opportunities to salvage a result after the break but lacked a cutting edge at the business end of the pitch.

REFEREE WATCH: Jeremy Simpson was booed off at full-time by the home faithful, having made a number of strange calls. He tried to let the game flow but his decision-making was inconsistent. Simpson should have booked Fikayo Tomori after he clumsily tripped Marco Matias. He eventually yellow carded the Derby defender after he brought down Joao 30 yards out from goal in the 23rd minute. There were times when Simpson looked in danger of losing control.

SUMMARY: They arguably did not deserve to lose against Derby but they remain nowhere near efficient enough at either end of the pitch.

Six matches without a win. One point out of a possible eighteen on offer. Three points above the relegation zone. No home win since August 25.

Wednesday are in deep, deep trouble and the pressure is increasing on boss Jos Luhukay. The team desperately need to stop the rot, starting at home to third-from-bottom Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.