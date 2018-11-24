VIDEO: Derby County boss Frank Lampard admits his side won ugly against Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

Frank Lampard says Derby County's win at Hillsborough was anything but beautiful.

The Rams came from behind to seal all three points and stretch Sheffield Wednesday's winless run to six games.

Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott netted in a five-minute spell to cancel out Adam Reach's opener.

Former Chelsea and England star Lampard admitted: "It wasn't beautiful stuff from us but it was a very important three points.

"We had to find a way to win a game and we did it with two quality goals.

"We competed in the second half very well and I think it was a pretty close game.

"But we hit the bar and had breakaways and counter attacks - but probably our last pass was off but as I say it doesn't matter as we got the three points."

Wednesday face a huge game at home on Tuesday, when Bolton Wanderers visit S6.