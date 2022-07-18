Reports in Bristol have suggested the club have held talks over the potential signing of 23-year-old Bristol City talent Tyreeq Bakinson as Darren Moore continues to tweak his list of players heading into a season in which they are expected to challenge for promotion once again.

Bakinson has fallen out of favour at Ashton Gate under the management of Wednesday legend Nigel Pearson and spent some of last season out on loan at the Owls’ fellow League One big boys Ipswich Town.

Tyreeq Bakinson of Bristol City has emerged as a Sheffield Wednesday target.

Ipswich are reported to have had a first option clause to sign the midfielder but despite continuing interest have so far opted against making a firm move, leaving the door open for Wednesday to negotiate a deal.

The Bristol Live report suggests Wednesday is at current the most likely next destination for Bakinson, with the two clubs attempting to thrash out a permanent deal.

The youngster, who made 17 appearances and scored two goals in League One for the Tractor Boys last time out, had his contract extended earlier this summer, though Pearson admitted the decision to do so was based on a desire to protect an asset rather than a footballing one.

Speaking in the last few weeks, the former Owls captain suggested the club and player were ‘trying to find a solution’ over his future after he was left at home during the Robins’ pre-season training tour of Austria.