And Cameron Dawson's show-stopping reflex save to deny Jefferson Lerma’s close-range header late on in the piece served as a reminder – as if it were needed – of the immense depth the club have between the sticks.

David Stockdale and Pierce Charles were the other goalkeepers taken on Wednesday’s training camp to Portugal.

And while Charles is a teenager hugely rated within the walls of Middlewood Road and beyond, the grapple for the lead keeper spot looks likely to take place between the two more senior men.

It seems highly unlikely as things stand that Dawson will be sent out on loan as he was last season, when he earned plaudits for his contribution to Exeter City’s promotion to League One.

But having 36-year-old Stockdale – joint winner of last season’s golden glove in the division – is felt to be the man in the driving seat when it comes to the race to start the first league game against Portsmouth on July 30.

Darren Moore has suggested no firm decisions have been made on any of the selection shake-ups.

Stockdale – whose reputation for being a big personality preceded him into the door at S6 – proved his leadership and experience both on and off the field over in Portugal and has impressed his teammates hugely with both his goalkeeping and footwork.

Long-serving Wednesday defender Liam Palmer told The Star: “What’s gone off last season and before that, he’s been a good goalkeeper but having worked with him for a few weeks now as well, he’s impressive.

“He’s made some great saves and with the ball as well, he has a calmness about him. He’s really in control of his work and that runs throughout the defence and gives them a calmness.

“He’s been great in terms of what he brings as a player and a person.”

Stockdale played in 64 minutes of the Bournemouth match and looked confident with the ball at feet, bellowing orders to those in front.

And having already made himself a popular figure among the players at S6, he’ll have felt no jealousy towards Dawson for his headline-stealing save after the pair swapped places.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team shortly after his signing, the former Premier League man made clear he felt it was part of the role of a senior player to raise the game of those around him.

He said: “If you’re better than me, I’m going to try and get better than you, and it should be the same. So it’s better for the club that somebody is like that as a person.

“It’s about being able to help somebody try and overtake me, because then I know that I’ve got to step up again.