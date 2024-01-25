Sheffield Wednesday hero linked with new job that'd see him in charge of loan Owl
Sheffield Wednesday legend, Nigel Pearson, is amongst the favourites for the vacant job at Charlton Athletic.
Pearson is currently between jobs after leaving Bristol City in October, and following Charlton Athletic's decision to part ways with Michael Appleton yesterday his name is one that has been thrown into the hat for the position.
The Addicks are winless since November and have lost six of their last seven matches in League One, a run of form that has seen them sink to 16th place in the division with 18 games left to play.
Ex-Southampton manager, Nathan Jones, is currently the favourite to take over from Appleton, however Pearson, Mark Bonner, Michael Duff and Gareth Ainsworth are all names that have been linked with the post.
Wednesday do have a passing interest in who gets the job at the Valley considering that one of their players, Tyreeq Bakinson, is currently on loan there, and with the two not having seen eye to eye during their time in Bristol together it remains to be seen what it would mean for the midfielder should Pearson end up taking the job in South London.
Pearson played over 200 games for the Owls during his playing days, and was a huge part of the 1991 team that secured promotion back into the top-flight and won the League Cup.