Sheffield Wednesday hero linked with new job that'd see him in charge of loan Owl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pearson is currently between jobs after leaving Bristol City in October, and following Charlton Athletic's decision to part ways with Michael Appleton yesterday his name is one that has been thrown into the hat for the position.

The Addicks are winless since November and have lost six of their last seven matches in League One, a run of form that has seen them sink to 16th place in the division with 18 games left to play.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Southampton manager, Nathan Jones, is currently the favourite to take over from Appleton, however Pearson, Mark Bonner, Michael Duff and Gareth Ainsworth are all names that have been linked with the post.

Wednesday do have a passing interest in who gets the job at the Valley considering that one of their players, Tyreeq Bakinson, is currently on loan there, and with the two not having seen eye to eye during their time in Bristol together it remains to be seen what it would mean for the midfielder should Pearson end up taking the job in South London.