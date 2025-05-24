Sheffield Wednesday coach, Henrik Pedersen, is believed to be a wanted man this summer.

The Dane, who has become a very popular figure amongst players and fans alike at Hillsborough since joining as Danny Röhl’s assistant, will be out of contract in a few weeks’ time, and question marks remain about what lies ahead for him.

Plenty of talk has suggested that Pedersen could be in line to take over as head coach should Röhl end up moving on this summer, but The Star understands that there is growing interest elsewhere – including from one of the Owls’ Championship rivals for next season.

Henrik Pedersen is a wanted man

It’s thought that Pedersen is being eyed up as part of Russell Martin’s technical team at Leicester City should the former Southampton boss get the Foxes job, while clubs overseas are also said to be keen on him as well, both in terms of head coach and assistant coach positions.

The former Strømsgodset and Vendsyssel FF manager has strong coaching pedigree having come through the Red Bull ranks, where he worked for RB Salzburg and RB Ghana, and that experience is what has led to him becoming a target in various different countries.

Pedersen, like practically everybody else in the current technical team, faces an uncertain future given their contractual situations at Hillsborough, while Röhl himself has been tipped for an exit as well.

With Southampton having now seemingly chosen Will Still as their next boss, and Martin being heavily linked with the Leicester job – which Röhl is also reportedly in the mix for – there are still so many potential outcomes regarding what happens next at S6.

Wednesdayites are desperate for a line to be drawn under matters as the start of the transfer window draws closer, and there’s no doubt that if Pedersen was to be picked up elsewhere then his exit would leave another big hole to fill in South Yorkshire.