New Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, is in it for the long-haul after penning a lengthy contract at the club.

The Dane was confirmed as Danny Röhl’s replacement on Thursday morning, taking control of a ship in – as he called it – ‘rough waters’. Pedersen has spoken of his love for the club and the city as reason for his decision to take over despite the problems, urging fans to get behind the team.

As is normal at Wednesday, there was no confirmation of a contract length for the 47-year-old, but The Star understands that he has an agreement in place for three years that – if seen out – would run until 2028.

Henrik Pedersen signs until 2028

Pedersen’s reign in charge of official Owls boss got underway this morning as he put the players through their paces at Middlewood Road, and he’ll sit in the dugout as manager for the first time next Sunday as they travel to Leicester City for their Championship opener.

The former Eintracht Braunschweig and Stromsgodset head coach, who has also held roles within the Red Bull structures, will now set about trying to put together a technical team so that the likes of Andy Holdsworth and other academy coaches can return to their real roles at the club after helping out in the first team over preseason.

Another challenge will be the hunt for new players to bolster their ranks, though with the current embargo and fee restriction that will certainly be no easy feat.

