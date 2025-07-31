New Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, has made just one request to supporters after being appointed.

It was confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the 47-year-old had officially taken over from Danny Röhl following his departure earlier in the week, and now the Dane has spoken for the first time as boss of the Owls.

Pedersen spoke of his pride at taking over, and acknowledged the ‘rough waters’ that the club finds itself in, but has urged fans to get behind the team as they try to navigate one of the most difficult periods in the club’s history.

“I am incredibly, INCREDIBLY proud to become manager of this wonderful football club,” he told the club’s official website. “Since arriving in Sheffield with my family, the city immediately felt like our home. The people are what makes a city special, and the fans are what makes a football club special.

“So to be now staying in Sheffield, and managing this club with its incredible supporters makes me very happy. This club has a fantastic history, one of the giants of English football and it is now my job to help get us back to the position we should be in. Is this going to be easy? No! We are maybe in ‘rough waters’ at the moment but as a proud Dane I can tell you that like our Viking ancestors, stormy seas don’t bother us too much. You have to get used to it, to weather the storm to get to calmer waters.

“This is a really great club, with great fans and I will do anything and everything to help us thrive and grow. We will have to fight and battle for everything, but with the right mentality we can achieve great things as a team. To the fans, I ask that we stick together. At times we may need to be a little patient as we strive to grow. We all care deeply and will do all we can to bring the great times back to Hillsborough.

“I only ask that you get behind your team. Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club! I now look forward to the hard work of preparing the team - from the youngest kids in our academy, right through to the first team. I look forward to seeing you all for the new season. See you all soon. Henrik.”

