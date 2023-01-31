Heart of Midlothian manager, Robbie Neilson, was asked about Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson in a press conference today

The Scottish transfer window closes at midnight - and hour later than the English one - and they’re still hoping to try and get a deal done for Paterson in an attempt to bolster their side for the second half of the campaign.

The 28-year-old made his name in Tynecastle as a youngster, and they’re very keen on bringing him back after he entered into the last six months of his contract.

Speaking to the media on deadline day, Neilson said, “We’re interested in a number of players, but it’s very quiet at the moment - as it is everywhere. We’ll just wait and see how the next 12 hours goes.

“There’s a couple we’re looking at, but it’s late in the window. We’re still trying, but it’ll be difficult… I’m perfectly happy with what we’ve got, we’d like to add one more, but they have to be at a level that will improve the squad - not just come in as a number.”

The Star has already reported that the Owls are reticent to let ‘Pato’ leave, with a new contract at Hillsborough also a possibility - so if Hearts are going to get their man then they’re going to have to work hard to persuade the Owls to part ways with their Scottish international.