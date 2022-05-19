Sheffield Wednesday have re-submitted their accounts for the 2020/21 season - here's why

But amid fan concern on social media over the reasons behind the account re-submission, The Star understands that all figures originally submitted remain the same in the re-submitted accounts and that no numbers have been altered.

It is understood that the accounts have been re-submitted merely because the wording of a paragraph has had to be slightly amended as a technical point of order.

Sheffield Wednesday have re-submitted their accounts for the 2020/21 season to Companies House.

The 2020/21 accounts, originally published by the club on their official website on May 3, showed the impact of the loss of matchday revenue during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and revealed losses just shy of £500,000 per week.

Wages and salaries spent by the club fell dramatically from £30,036,000 to £21,135,000 on the previous season – a tumble of nearly £9m – as the club cut costs with the release of a number of first team players including Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu and Kieran Lee.

Going forward Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has claimed he wishes to take the club to a more ‘self-sustainable’ model, with football finance experts maintaining the 2020/21 accounts do show a step in that direction.

Defeat in the League One play-offs this season have confirmed the immediate financial landscape at the club, with clubs having to budget for a multi-million pound difference in expected income between the third tier and the Championship.