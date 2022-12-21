Whether Barry Bannan is back over Christmas or not, there is no hiding place for Sheffield Wednesday’s manager and players.

Not with this squad. And fortunately, to a man they accept it.

To subscribe last Saturday’s dismal - and lucky - goalless draw with Oxford to Bannan’s absence just isn’t tenable, for all the influence of the talismanic number ten.

Ten is also the number of Wednesday’s unbeaten run of matches. And it seems strange to take a stern line after such a run.

But no-one from Darren Moore downwards can shy from the fact that the Owls are consistently not playing well, in fact rank badly at times.

It’s a concern for a group that should have too much experience and quality for this league; there are no excuses.

This column has long supported Moore against periodic cries for a change. It will continue to do so because of the way Moore has bonded the club together across his century of games and in the belief that the promotion bid will pan out in the long run.

Sheffield Wednesday have been left frustrated in recent weeks.

However, his management is bound to come under scrutiny, from supporters if not the club’s owner, with the current level of performance.

Amid another ringing of the changes, players looked frankly confused in all departments last Saturday, not that they were without blame for a direction-less display.

When it’s like that, it’s valid to ask why Moore - with recent matches a week apart - isn’t deciding his best line-up, and formation, and simply sticking with it.

He won’t alter his thinking, though. The proof will be in the pudding. If Wednesday prevail then he will have proved his point. Below top two and the boss is open to criticism for it.

Back to Bannan. The fact is Wednesday have been below par when he has been in the side lately, much as they badly missed his ability to hold possession together last Saturday.

The skipper himself admitted in the match programme: “Obviously the result is the most important thing but we need to get back to performing like we can because that’s when results take care of themselves.”

Which was pretty much this column’s argument last week and it’s great the club has a leading figure who faces reality like this.

Also that the often understated Moore admits there’s a worry, while his players will respect that he keeps harsher views in house.

They generally respond well to that. The demand is for a reaction to this slump in form, if not entirely results, and they are honest enough to know that.

Against Oxford there was a lack of drive, leadership and conviction that Bannan’s absence - or that of George Byers - certainly could not exonerate.

The solution has to be within that group and it’s up to manager, coaches and players to find it.