Sheffield Wednesday have 'had conversations' about exercising contract options at the club

Wednesday have a number of contracts expiring at the end of the season, and while some players will be on the move ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, the club do have options to exercise on a handful of them if they so wish.

The likes of Jack Hunt, Saido Berahino and Callum Paterson all have options on their deals that could see them stick around until the summer of 2023, while it’s thought that a couple of others may be in a similar boat even though it’s not been made public.

Moore, who is keen to stress that everybody is focused on trying to secure promotion, has explained that conversations have been had – though nothing is confirmed just yet.

Speaking to The Star on Friday, the Owls boss explained, “We’ve got players here who have got contracts that we can exercise options on, and we’ve already had those conversations… It’s a case now of making sure that, as we progress on, when those decisions are made we contact the relevant players and their advisors and taking it from there.

“With the additional contracts, who don’t have options, that can take time. I’m grateful to the players that everyone is focused on this run-in, and that’s what we’re doing.

“When you talk contracts it’s not a one or two day thing. There are so many people involved, and why would you want to rush that? It’s something you want to get right.”

