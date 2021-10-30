Wednesday let two more points slip last weekend as they were pegged back by Lincoln City – making it eight points dropped from winning positions this season – and haven’t come from behind to win a single game of football since December 2019. Since the start of last season they’ve only come from behind to draw on two occasions.

Consciously or subconsciously these kind of stats appear to have become a bit of a road block for the Owls, and Moore has confirmed that he’s taken steps to try and help the players move past it from a mentality perspective.

Speaking to The Star, he revealed, “We have got one… I felt that it was right to bring one in this year. I’ve got one in who’s been working with the group, because this season - with where we’re at and the records we’ve spoken about - there are things we don’t want to be associated with.

“So I thought it was right to bring one in to work with the players, and we hope that any small margins can make us better. He’s done some wonderful work with them, and it’s great that the players have bought into what he’s doing.”

But it can’t all just be the mental side of things – and Moore says that they’ve been working to try and cut out those late goals by setting up different scenarios in training.

He explained, “You try and replicate situations… Obviously you can’t replicate things exactly, but you try and work on scenarios where you try and work with overloads, for example, where there are more attackers than defenders. It’s almost like a siege mentality - where you try and defend your box.

“But as much as you can try and replicate those things, on the day you’ve got to be quick - but also calm. I want us to be ruthless in both boxes, getting the right contact on the ball from an attacking and defensive point of view.”