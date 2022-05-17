Sheffield Wednesday have a major decision to make over long-serving player whose value has risen

One route can be something of a horror show, one that leaves player and parent club scratching their heads over the next step and how best to navigate the time running until the end of their shared contract of employment. In the end, they end up back on loan again.

The other, though, leads to even more head scratching and is the case when it comes to Cameron Dawson and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson enjoyed a positive loan spell at Exeter City.

Dawson, a lifelong Wednesdayite who like his friend Joe Wildsmith has been a number one, a number two and and number three during his time as a first team member, appears to be at something of a crossroads in his career.

The 26-year-old is no young pup anymore and will no doubt be keen to carve himself a career with the number one on his back. Not in two years or three, but this coming season.

After injury ended his 2020/21 season and he watched on as Wednesday were relegated from the Championship, Dawson effectively dropped two divisions to Exeter City.

It proved to be an inspired decision by club and player and could not have gone much better - Exeter were promoted with some Grecians supporters hailing him as one of the best keepers they’d ever seen at the club.

So with confidence high and his Wednesday contract up in 2024, Dawson’s value has surely increased. And it leaves Wednesday in an interesting predicament; make him number one or sell to the highest bidder.

Darren Moore has said Dawson’s efforts on the south coast have been closely watched and have impressed goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso among others. He’s said he will get his chance to impress when he reports for duty at pre-season.

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell heading back to Burnley and Joe Wildsmith looking exit-bound, there will certainly be a restructuring of the club’s goalkeeping department of some sort this summer. Where he fits into that restructure will be interesting.