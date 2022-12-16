Sheffield Wednesday will have another chance to go top of League One this weekend, but they’re going to need some help from elsewhere in their quest to be top at Christmas.

The Owls have managed to close the gap on Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle as the year comes to a close, with Darren Moore’s side now just three points away from top spot and just two off automatic promotion.

A nine-game unbeaten run that stretches back to the start of October has been a key reason for that distance being chased down, however back to back draws have meant that they haven’t been able to topple either of the sides above them just yet.

This weekend’s game against Oxford United will be their final game before Christmas Day, and if they’re going to get up into the top two then they need a favour from a couple of other League One clubs.

The table-topping Tractor Boys make the difficult trip to Wycombe Wanderers – who beat Portsmouth 2-0 in their last home game – while the Pilgrims will play host to Morecambe as they look to bring a four-game winless streak to an end.

Being top at Christmas isn’t everything in this division, however more often than not it is a solid indicator of a team that is going to finish the campaign in the automatic places.

Moore will be making sure his side stay concentrated on upholding their end of the bargain, regardless of what happens elsewhere, but fans will be keeping a very close eye on proceedings at Adams Park and Home Park.

Sheffield Wednesday snatched a draw away at Exeter City to keep up their title chase. (Steve Ellis)

Should Wednesday manage to win, they need Ipswich to lose and Plymouth to drop points in order to go into Christmas Day sitting pretty at the top of the table – though even then it would be thanks to their marginally superior goal difference rather than points tally.

