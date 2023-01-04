All the latest transfer news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and their League One rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing their promotion charge following a comfortable win over Cambridge United last time around.

The Owls are now turning attention to a tough-looking FA Cup clash with Newcastle United, but Darren Moore will also be assessing potential transfer targets with the window now open. Rivals will also be looking to see where they can strengthen across the course of the winter window.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the Owls and their League One rivals.

McGuinness blow

Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to be able to strike a permanent deal for Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness.

McGuinness has impressed with the Owls this season, playing a central role in the back-line, and it’s only natural that Wednesday would like to keep him around long-term. But according to WalesOnline, a permanent stay is not on the cards. That’s because Cardiff do not want to sell McGuinness under any circumstances.

The Bluebirds see the centre-back as a key part of their future, and it seems Wednesday will have to look elsewhere for a long-term solution.

Whittaker interest

Plymouth Town have lost loan star Morgan Whittaker following Swansea City’s decision to recall the player.

The 21-year-old is attracting transfer interest this month, and Swansea have recalled him with the possibility of selling the 21-year-old. It’s claimed Whittaker has attracted interest from Ipswich Town, while a number of Championship sides have also expressed an interest.

That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who say Ipswich tried to sign Whittaker on loan last year, ahead of his move to Plymouth.

Bowat chase

Cheltenham Town are said to be interested in signing Fulham star Ibane Bowat on loan.

According to Football League World, Cheltenham are chasing a loan deal for the defender after losing Lewis Freestone to injury. Though, it’s claimed there is also interest from Charlton Athletic.