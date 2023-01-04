Darren Moore says that Sheffield Wednesday going second in League One is ‘nice’, but insists that it doesn’t mean anything at this point.

A hefty 5-0 win over Cambridge United on Monday saw the Owls go two points clear of Ipswich Town, after their draw at Lincoln City saw Wednesday leapfrog them into the automatic promotion places.

Wednesday still sit four points behind Plymouth Argyle at the top of the table, though, and Moore says that they’re still not satisfied with where they’re at, stating that there is still plenty of work to be done.

Speaking to the media after leapfrogging Ipswich, he said, "It's nice, but in terms of where we are honestly, we just focus on the games and make sure we apply ourselves right… This group of players still consistently need to get challenged. I think they can get better, they need to get better. I keep driving at them in training.

"I'm happy with this result obviously. But am I completely satisfied with where we are? No. That's because there's more improvement to come and so we'll keep working on setting those challenges in training. And then if we meet those challenges in training then we'll get the performances on the pitch."

Wednesday’s 13-game unbeaten run is now their longest run of league games without defeat in over a decade, and they’ve lost just three games all season as they look to push for promotion back into the Championship.

Their next game comes on Saturday when they host Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

