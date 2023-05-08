News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
19 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
20 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
23 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Sheffield Wednesday handed double injury boost ahead of play-offs

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed two faces back into their matchday squad at the weekend as they returned from injury.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 8th May 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:32 BST

Both Jack Hunt and Reece James have been sidelined for a few weeks now after picking up calf and groin injuries, but made the 18-man squad at Hillsborough for the final game of the regular campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a double boost for Darren Moore heading into the play-offs, giving the Owls boss extra options to call upon either from the start or off the bench against Peterborough United.

Most Popular

And the he’s very pleased about it.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Moore said, “For us today we’ve come off the pitch unscathed, which is what we wanted to do, and we got some sufficient minutes into people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Jack Hunt got on the pitch, which was great, Reece James is back, he’s trained, and he’ll get another full weeks’ training in. So it’s good to see one or two known faces back in the team.”