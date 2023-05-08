Sheffield Wednesday handed double injury boost ahead of play-offs

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed two faces back into their matchday squad at the weekend as they returned from injury.

Both Jack Hunt and Reece James have been sidelined for a few weeks now after picking up calf and groin injuries, but made the 18-man squad at Hillsborough for the final game of the regular campaign.

It’s a double boost for Darren Moore heading into the play-offs, giving the Owls boss extra options to call upon either from the start or off the bench against Peterborough United.

And the he’s very pleased about it.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Moore said, “For us today we’ve come off the pitch unscathed, which is what we wanted to do, and we got some sufficient minutes into people.

