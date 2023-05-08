News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday boss gives thoughts on ‘debatable’ penalty v Derby County

Darren Moore thinks that that Sheffield Wednesday’s penalty against Derby County was a debatable one, but admitted that he hadn’t seen it back.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls came out as 1-0 winners on Sunday afternoon after Michael Smith’s goal from the spot secured victory over the Rams, a victory that ultimately ended up condemning Paul Warne’s side to another season in the third tier.

Marvin Johnson was the player who was adjudged to be fouled, but the opponents weren’t happy with the decision.

There was plenty of debate against the penalty call that ended up getting Curtis Davies sent off, but Moore suggested that the decision from the Derby defender gave the referee something to consider in the opposition box.

“I’m going to have a look back at it,” Moore told the media. “It looked like Curtis played the ball back a bit blind, didn’t see Pato (Callum Paterson) closing Joe (Wildsmith) down and of course he’s tried to resurrect a little mistake that he’s made.

“There was a coming together between him and Marvin, however minimal or where it was is maybe debatable, but it’s given the official a decision to make.

“I’ve not looked at it back, but I will, and the referee has been given a decision to make.”

The Owls now turn their attentions to Peterborough United next week as they eye a place at Wembley, with Moore’s side seeking a chance to secure their spot in the Championship next season following an impressive campaign in League One.

MORE: 14 lovely images of Owls’ lap of appreciation with their families

