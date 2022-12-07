Defensively, Sheffield Wednesday have every right to call themselves the best meanest in League One.

No team has conceded fewer goals than the Owls (16), who are on a run of three consecutive clean sheets and now have more than any other team in the division (11).

It could be argued that all is well with Wednesday in that they are sat third in the league within a match of the top spot and are on a run of 12 matches unbeaten – depending on whether you count the penalty shootout defeat at Southampton.

Owls boss Darren Moore barking out orders Pic Steve Ellis

But it is the other end of the pitch that is causing a chin-scratch or two as things stand.

In a six-match league run going back to mid-October, Wednesday have scored more than one goal only once and appear to have lost an attacking mojo that saw them race towards the top of the third tier scoring charts in the early stages of the campaign.

In their three League One games since a 4-2 win over Burton Albion in October, Wednesday have scored twice with a tally of just 11 shots on target.

Speaking to The Star, Owls boss Darren Moore reiterated his satisfaction at his side’s defensive output but admitted their recent attacking efforts are falling a little short.

“It is a concern,” Moore said. “But out of the two, if there's one that I wanted right it is the off the ball stuff. If you get that right, you can always win a game.

“We just need to find that special ingredient with the ball. I said to the boys that they have an efficiency at the moment that is incredible that you need to bottle and keep.

“It's the work off the ball and a real doggedness and determination in the team. We are hard to beat and I don't want to relinquish that.

“With the in-possession stuff, we will get better at that. But we have to keep the stuff we are doing off the ball.

“In any successful campaign, you get moments in a season like this and we have to grind through it. Last season when we were 'grinding' we were either losing and drawing. This season, we are winning and drawing.”

Wednesday will be hopeful that the return of Josh Windass and Lee Gregory – top scorers in the last two seasons – from short-term lay-offs can improve their attacking threat. Windass could return this week while Gregory is expected back in contention before the month is out.

But with the January transfer window looming large, their downturn in attacking returns prompts an obvious question as to whether Moore could be tempted to freshen-up their front line as they look to keep up the pace and earn promotion in the second half of the season.

There has been widespread speculation over the future of Callum Paterson, who is confirmed to be of interest to Scottish side Hearts.

And though the priority is on defensive reinforcements, Moore has said, The Star understands Wednesday they are exploring the possibility of strengthening in other areas.