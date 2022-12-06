A strong Sheffield Wednesday side produced a dominant friendly performance to beat Huddersfield Town’s B-Team at the Terriers’ West Yorkshire training ground.

Several first team players got valuable minutes – not least Dennis Adeniran and Akin Famewo – and a few youngsters were given the opportunity to make their case in a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Jack Hunt, Will Trueman and Tyreeq Bakinson.

But who were the stand-outs? Let’s take a look at our player ratings from a very worthwhile run-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Dawson – 6

Tyreeq Bakinson was one of several first team players to play a big part in Sheffield Wednesday's friendly win over Huddersfield Town B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshalled his defence well, made a good save and was tidy when called upon. Distribution was good and in fairness only a lack of action going forward from Huddersfield cost him a higher mark.

Looks confident and was incredibly vocal – continues to show no signs for concern should anything happen to David Stockdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayo Tanimowo – 7

The only trialist named in Wednesday’s line-up, The Star revealed the mystery man to be former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ayo Tanimowo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old looked confident and showed some nice touches on the ball. He’s not the biggest unit but he’s quick on his feet. A positive showing.

David Agbontohoma – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donning the armband, Agbontohoma once again gave a solid showing at the heart of the back three.

He’s no frills and in the face of a youthful Terriers side, he looked at home with the more senior men around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akin Famewo – 8

A real pleasure to watch after his nightmare time with Wednesday so far. Strong, athletic, good on the ball, together with Dawson he controlled the Owls back three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was dominant and gave an air of real presence. Expect first team involvement sooner rather than later.

Jack Hunt – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

He needed some minutes more than most and made the most of the opportunity to get forward with regularity.

Caused the home side problems all afternoon and crossed the ball well. Opened the deadlock on 17 minutes with a header from Jaden Brown’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyreeq Bakinson – 7

Silky on the ball, Bakinson grew into it as the game went on and his physicality was important against two big boys in the opposition midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His good feet grabbed Wednesday’s third with 20 minutes to go and got valuable time under his belt.

Rio Shipston – 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of all the senior men around him, the Championship appearance tallies and the odd international cap, it was Shipston that caught the eye most consistently.

Made the second and was part of the build-up to the other two. His stock has risen hugely in the last few months and this was the latest promising display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Adeniran – 7

Back with boots on after 101 days, Adeniran offered an energetic performance in his 45 minutes before he was taken off as scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got a fair few heavy tackles in that time but used the ball well and could have scored early.

Jaden Brown – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with Hunt, caused problems down the flank and got up into attacking positions regularly.

Put in a fine cross to allow Hunt to open the scoring and made a couple of important defensive interventions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallik Wilks – 6

Worked hard, dropped in and made some nice touches but couldn’t quite sustain dominance across his 70-odd minutes as he might have liked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got one shot away early doors. Not a bad performance by any stretch – but solid rather than spectacular.

Callum Paterson – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dropped in to good effect, worked hard and bashed up one or two. Connected a couple of attacking moves together – not least for the second goal – and overcame a nasty stamp on his hand in the first half.

Was as competitive as anyone – took a yellow card for requesting the referee take better care of protecting Adeniran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUBS

Will Trueman – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came on for the second half in place of Adeniran and showed some nice touches with his more senior men.

Took his goal nicely following fine work from Shipston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joey Phuthi – 7

On with 20 to go in place of Hunt. What little defensive work he had to do he did well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the highlight of a short stint was a lightning-quick run down the right. Has got gas.

Bobby Dunn – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quiet-ish last 20 as he replaced Bakinson in the four-man switch.

Some nice touches and one tackle of note, but could have done the simple thing once or twice when he opted for something special. Eager to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Cadamarteri – 6

On for Wilks on 72. Seemed to want the ball and showed for it, but can’t have had many touches as the game rather petered out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leojo Davidson – 6

On for Paterson on 72. Similar – one run in behind went unnoticed but got the raw end of the deal with the game all but done and dusted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: