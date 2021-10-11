Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper says referee ‘ruined’ Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier

The Green and White Army were locked at 0-0 with Switzerland over the weekend when Lewis was sent off for time-wasting in the 36th minute, and went on to lose the game 2-0 after goals from Steven Zuber and Christian Fassnacht.

Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan stopper put in a solid showing between the sticks, but playing so much of the game with 10 men was always going to be a tough ask for Ian Baraclough’s men.

Speaking to his national team’s media department, the 24-year-old said, “The game was kind of ruined from very early on with that decision - I don’t think it was the correct one, and it’s decisions like that that can really affect your chances of qualifying for tournaments. It’s happened in the past, and it’s happened again. It’s a difficult one, and it ruined a potentially really good night of football.”

Defeat meant that the World Cup fate of BPF and his teammates is now out of their hands, but he insists they’ll keep fighting in case the door is reopened for them at some point.

The Wednesday loanee went on to say, “The lads are gutted, and it’s now no longer in our hands. We have to rely and hope on other people - and those situations are never ideal.

“The performances we’ve had over many years, there’s the desire and belief that we’re not defeated until the game is done. We’re going to go until the very end - and even now, with it not being in our hands, we’ll take care of our business and do what we can, and be ready if anyone slips up.”

Northern Ireland and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, was unhappy with the referee this weekend. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Wildsmith, who started in place of Peacock-Farrell at Hillsborough against Bolton Wanderers, managed to keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 win, and has certainly given Darren Moore something to think about for this weekend’s trip to Wimbledon.