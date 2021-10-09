Kieran Lee ‘loved coming back’ to Hillsborough – but wanted to get the win…

Lee, who spent the best part of a decade at Wednesday prior to his exit last year, played 90 minutes for Bolton Wanderers on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lee Gregory, and the ex-Owl was one of the best players on the field.

The 33-year-old may not have gotten the result he was after, but he did receive a fantastic reception after the final whistle as he was given a standing ovation by the crowds who – for so many years – had chanted his name.

Speaking to The Star after his Hillsborough return, Lee said, “Obviously the reception I got was brilliant, I really enjoyed coming back… I’m gutted with the result, we came here to win, but it was really nice coming back and saying goodbye to the fans.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing everyone - I’ve seen a lot of the kids that I used to see when I was here, which was nice, for them and for me. So yeah, I’ve loved coming back, it’s just a shame with the result.”

He also went on to praise the supporters, saying, “When I was here I knew they appreciated that I’d always give everything I’ve got, I always had a good relationship with them. So I wasn’t surprised (at the reception), and obviously it was a nice moment, but it was just a shame we lost.”

Wednesday’s win took them to ninth in League One, and just one point off the Play-Offs.