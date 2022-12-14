Sheffield Wednesday given green light on former Norwich City defender’s return

Darren Moore says that Akin Famewo is now fine to step in for Sheffield Wednesday when called upon.

Akin Famewo played a full 90 minutes for Sheffield Wednesday against a Huddersfield Town B team.

Famewo hasn’t featured for Wednesday since sustaining a serious injury on his debut against MK Dons earlier in the season, and has had a long road back following surgery that put a dent in his first season with the Owls.

The defender is now raring to go again, though, and after coming through a game against a Huddersfield Town B team last week, Moore says that he’s good to get back out on the pitch again.

Dennis Adeniran, meanwhile, isn’t too far off being in the same boat – with the Wednesday boss saying they hope to have him ready for the games over Christmas.

Moore told the media, "I'm happy where Akin is at, he's fine to step in now. We've not got a bounce game this week, so for Dennis it's really about volume in training for him. Then we'll arrange another game the week after.

“If Dennis comes through that then he'll probably be in a position where he's ready to re-join the team. That will then be him ready for the Christmas campaign really.”

Wednesday’s manager has worked very closely with the club’s medical team in order to make sure that the timing of the pair’s return is right, and he’ll now be hoping that once they get back playing they can both feature heavily in their push for promotion in 2023.

The Owls take on Oxford United on Saturday, and it may be that Famewo makes his long-awaited return, and also his home debut for the club.