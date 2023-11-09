Sheffield Wednesday give Josh Windass update before Owls face Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl has issued an update on the availability on Josh Windass for this weekend's game against Millwall.
Windass has been vital in the way that Röhl wants to play since coming on board at Hillsborough, and was one of the top performers in the win against Rotherham United last month, a win that remains their only victory of the season.
So it was a blow for the Owls when he was unable to feature in the trip to Bristol City over the weekend, being left out of the squad completely after he sustained a knock in training on the Friday that they decided not to risk any further.
But there's a chance that he could be back in action this weekend when the Lions come to town, however the Wednesday manager says that it will depend on what happens in tomorrow's training session.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Owls boss said, "Josh Windass is back in training today, and we’ll see how good he is in training tomorrow - and then it’s about performance. But well see tomorrow, it’s a good process and it’s about looking day-to-day."
Röhl also confirmed that they have no fresh injury concerns to worry about as things stand, however the same was the case this time last week before Windass was eventually ruled out before their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Robins.
Wednesday face Millwall at 3pm on Saturday, and both the manager and fans alike will be hoping that their number 11's name is on the squad list come 2pm on matchday.