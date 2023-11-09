Sheffield Wednesday give Josh Windass update before Owls face Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl has issued an update on the availability on Josh Windass for this weekend's game against Millwall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Windass has been vital in the way that Röhl wants to play since coming on board at Hillsborough, and was one of the top performers in the win against Rotherham United last month, a win that remains their only victory of the season.

So it was a blow for the Owls when he was unable to feature in the trip to Bristol City over the weekend, being left out of the squad completely after he sustained a knock in training on the Friday that they decided not to risk any further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there's a chance that he could be back in action this weekend when the Lions come to town, however the Wednesday manager says that it will depend on what happens in tomorrow's training session.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Owls boss said, "Josh Windass is back in training today, and we’ll see how good he is in training tomorrow - and then it’s about performance. But well see tomorrow, it’s a good process and it’s about looking day-to-day."

Röhl also confirmed that they have no fresh injury concerns to worry about as things stand, however the same was the case this time last week before Windass was eventually ruled out before their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Robins.