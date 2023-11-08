George Byers explains his new Sheffield Wednesday role after Danny Röhl changes

George Byers has a new role to play at Sheffield Wednesday this season, and he's explained what Danny Röhl wants from him.

Byers missed the latter part of Wednesday's promotion season last time out, but he has long been seen as a vital cog in the Owls machine having bought quickly into the club and fanbase, displaying his quality and passion out on the field of play.

Under Darren Moore he was asked to get forward and help the team get amongst the goals, grabbing a few himself, however that has changed under the club's new German manager, and he says that he's enjoying getting into Röhl's head about what is required of him in the number six position that he's occupied in front of the backline in recent games.

Speaking to The Star, the popular Owls midfielder said, “He wants me to play as a number six at this moment in time, he feels like I can control games a bit deeper and let the attacking players go forward… It’s a role that I’ve played before, and it’s one that he wants me to play now. I’m just really enjoying how he sees football, how he sees the game and how he wants to play out. It’s something I’m enjoying, and something I want to get better at with his guidance.

“With that role you’re getting stuck in and trying to break down the game - getting interceptions and starting attacks. That’s been my role, to get the ball and then get it to the players who can make it happen. In previous roles I’ve been asked to get forward more, but with this one I’m sitting a bit more if you’d like, it means others can attack and create things…

“Everyone knows the roles that they’re in, and then when we get higher up the pitch it’s about the players being creative going into one v ones, finding the killer pass and having shots - we’ve got freedom in that sense higher up the pitch.

“But starting up and building up play, we know our specific roles that we have to do. And when everyone sticks to their roles we are creating lots of space in the pockets for players like Josh (Windass) and (Anthony) Musaba, and Baz (Barry Bannan) getting forward.