The appointment of former Chelsea and Everton coach Joe Edwards as Millwall head coach has opened up a fresh angle of challenge for Sheffield Wednesday.

While the science around the long-held theory of a 'new manager bounce' varies, there is an undoubted difficulty about facing a team with a new manager from a tactical perspective, with analysis of Gary Rowett's long stint at Lions boss now not a direct source of wisdom for Wednesday when it comes to their match-up at Hillsborough on Saturday.

It's one that they're used to - and recently. Bristol City's 1-0 win over Wednesday was mired in controversy over the first-half dismissal of Owls skipper Barry Bannan but came as their first match after the dismissal of ex-Wednesday legend Nigel Pearson as manager, with caretaker boss Curtis Fleming overseeing the narrow win.

Speaking as part of his unveiling as Millwall boss, Edwards described a desire to make long-term changes in terms of Millwall's playing style. While there will be tweaks to what he wants to put together in the short-term, it seems only incremental changes will be instilled on Saturday and beyond.

Analysis is a big part of the approach of Owls boss Danny Röhl. Wednesday's job is and has been to figure out what those changes might be and how best they can exploit them.

Edwards said: “From my impression as part of this process – I’ve been watching a lot of Millwall and particularly this season – I see a group that are hard-working, incredibly well-organised without the ball and hard to create a chance against, typically, in a good game. There is maybe a bit more in there, with the ball.

"I want us to be more on the front foot and proactive from an attacking point of view and that starts on the training pitch. A lot of the work we do in these early days and weeks will be stuff where it is players getting on the ball, thinking forward and playing forward. Taking care of possession. I want the training to be enjoyable – if you’ve got people out there enjoying what they are doing then it is a big thing.

"Often we can get so fixated on philosophy and tactics. We have to remember everyone around this game, at one point, all these players fell in love with football with a ball at their feet."