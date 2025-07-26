A one-time Sheffield Wednesday top goalscorer has made his way into non-league football - to join up with another ex-Owls figure.

Gateshead-born Gary Madine scored 28 goals in 113 appearances for the Owls, providing five assists. He signed on at Hillsborough from Carlisle United on a long-term deal in 2011 and that season provided the goals that earned promotion from League One ahead of city rivals Sheffield United - who he would later controversially sign for on loan terms.

A stellar EFL career with the likes of Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City ended when Madine made the switch back to the North East with National League Hartlepool United last season. Though Pools suffered a season of turbulence, the forward enjoyed reasonable success in claiming seven league goals.

Gary Madine made over 100 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Now, Madine has signed for ambitious National League North side Spennymoor Town close to his home in the north east. Spennymoor came close to achieving a play-off berth last season and reached the FA Trophy final at Wembley last season, ultimately losing out to Aldershot Town. Spennymoor are managed by former Wednesday defender Graeme Lee and it is hoped the goals of an experienced Football League figure can propel them to promotion this time out.

Madine said as part of his unveiling: “I’d love to be able to help. I saw we got close last year and it’s always been one of those clubs that when I’ve played on a Saturday, it’s one of the scores I seem to check; I see the Gateshead scores and the Spennymoor scores. Everything I hear about the club is always good things.

“I don’t set targets. I take every day as it comes. I’m at the age now where I probably haven’t got too many years left in footy, so I’ve just got to enjoy it where I can really.

“I have had offers from the league above and other clubs have asked me to go and train, but this feels like more of a good fit. All of the things I’ve heard about the club have always been good, so I’m looking forward to coming in to play with a smile on my face. There’s been offers, but the geography has not been quite right. I just want to enjoy my later years with a smile on my face.”

