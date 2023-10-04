Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United manager tipped to replace legend in Italian job
A former Sheffield Wednesday manager is being lined up to take on a big job in Italy, according to reports locally.
Garry Monk has been three years out of work in professional football since leaving Hillsborough in November 2020.
But he has emerged as a potential new boss at giant Serie B side Sampdoria, according to their local outlet Il Secolo XIX and amid huge frustration at the club’s start to their campaign.
Playing legend Andrea Pirlo - an ex-Juventus boss - is the man in situ at Stadio Luigi Ferraris but has registered just one win in nine matches with the club, who were relegated from the Italian top tier last season and have designs on a swift return.
The club have spent just one season outside Serie A in the last two decades and have a rich history.
It is stressed that there are other candidates being given consideration if Pirlo is to get the sack at Sampdoria, though Monk is the only name to have been reported and appears for now to be a front-runner.
Former Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss Monk has spent time building a coaching business since leaving Wednesday in 2020.